Ellie Kemper's Adorable Baby Bump Steals the Show on Ellen

Ellie Kemper announced her first pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, and the actress can’t stop talking about her adorable baby bump. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told a hilarious story about when people first noticed that she was showing.

“I would notice people looking at my stomach and then kind of looking at me knowingly, like, 'I know your secret.'” Kemper told the host. “I started getting slightly annoyed because when a woman’s stomach starts to bulge, it’s like, ‘Oh, you must be pregnant.’ I was like taking a close look at guys: Men have 'baby bumps' all of the time. And I’m like, ‘I know your secret man. You ate too many Cheetos,’” she joked.

The star, who is due this summer, showed off her baby belly in a gorgeous blue dress, but revealed that she’s not wearing maternity styles just yet. “It is a regular dress,” she told DeGeneres. “It’s forgiving in case you’ve had a big lunch or are in the early stages of pregnancy like me.”

Watch the adorable clip above for a clear look at Kemper’s budding baby bump.