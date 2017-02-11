Go Behind the Scenes of Ellie Bamber's InStyle Shoot

English actress Ellie Bamber is a style star to watch. The Nocturnal Animals actress stuns as a "girl of the moment" in InStyle's March issue, and her vibrant personality is just as crush-worthy.

In a behind-the-scenes video (above), Bamber explains that her personal style is not unlike the clothes that she donned for the shoot. "The clothes that I wore today were kind of similar to my usual look during the spring/summertime," she says.

"I feel like my style I kind of eclectic. It was really nice and colorful and bright and pretty. I describe the vibe of today as pretty tough, like pretty and tough," the Chanel ambassador tells us, dressed in an off-duty look in a silver bomber with navy trim.

We'd say that's a great way to describe the girl behind the clothes, too. Watch the video at top, and pick up the March issue of InStyle for more on this rising star.