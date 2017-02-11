Go Behind the Scenes of Ellie Bamber's InStyle Shoot

Olivia Bahou
Feb 11, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

English actress Ellie Bamber is a style star to watch. The Nocturnal Animals actress stuns as a "girl of the moment" in InStyle's March issue, and her vibrant personality is just as crush-worthy.

In a behind-the-scenes video (above), Bamber explains that her personal style is not unlike the clothes that she donned for the shoot. "The clothes that I wore today were kind of similar to my usual look during the spring/summertime," she says.

"I feel like my style I kind of eclectic. It was really nice and colorful and bright and pretty. I describe the vibe of today as pretty tough, like pretty and tough," the Chanel ambassador tells us, dressed in an off-duty look in a silver bomber with navy trim.

RELATED: Lily Collins's Personal Style Is More Like Cinderella Than Snow White

We'd say that's a great way to describe the girl behind the clothes, too. Watch the video at top, and pick up the March issue of InStyle for more on this rising star.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The clothes that I wore today were kinda similar to my usual look during the spring, summer time. I feel like my style's kind of eclectic, so yeah, it was really nice and colorful nd bright and pretty. [MUSIC] I describe the [UNKNOWN] of today as pretty tough like pretty [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!