Ellen Pompeo Can't Be in Taylor Swift's Girl Squad Because of This "Awkward" Reason

Though most of us would love to be in Taylor Swift's squad, Ellen Pompeo says she is not in it—even though she probably could be if she wanted to. After all, Swift named her cat after Pompeo's character on Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey, and the actress was featured in the singer's super popular Bad Blood video. So basically, she is an honorary member. Plus, she feels that she has "the ass of a 20-year-old," she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Tuesday, so she really could be a squad member. "When she gets up to leave, don't go to commercial," joked Kimmel.

When Swift's people called Pompeo to appear in the video, she was a little confused, but still very excited. "There's an old lady section? I'm down!" The video ended up winning a Video Music Award, which Pompeo hasn't had time to go pick up even though Swift invited her over to retrieve it. When Kimmel pointed out that she could finally meet the famous cat, Pompeo admitted she's actually super allergic. "It's going to be very awkward," she said. Hmm, that would probably be a deal breaker for being in Swift's squad.

Watch Pompeo talk about Taylor Swift in the clip above.