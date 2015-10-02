Ellen Page Just Got Some Amazing Acceptance Speech Advice from Seth Meyers

Actress Ellen Page has a big moment coming up, and Seth Meyers offered her a little advice Thursday on Late Night. The Freeheld star is set to receive the National Vanguard Award at the upcoming Human Rights Campaign dinner, and Meyers brought up the idea that the Oscar nominee spice things up with her acceptance speech.

Instead of the humble message that everyone would expect, the host suggested that Page blow everyone's mind by giving a pompous, stuck-up speech. "I think you should take the mic and say, 'A lot of you said I could never do this!'" he said. "And then just find someone in the front that you've never met and look at them and say, 'You know who you are.'"

Page agreed this was the right move: "Seth, I'm liking it."

All jokes aside, Page did say receiving the award is "a complete honor. I feel incredibly humbled and they're an incredible organization." The Juno star came out publicly at a 2014 HRC event in a speech that went viral. “I’m here today because I am gay.” “And because … maybe I can make a difference,” she said in her speech. “To help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility.”

