Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Her 2,000th Show with Some Epic Surprise Guests

Ellen DeGeneres's 2,000th episode airs today, and the talk show host is celebrating this milestone feat in a big way. While DeGeneres has had just about every celebrity spend some time on her couch during the filming of the show, the two superstar guests that stopped by for her big episode were a complete surprise to the host.

"This is a surprise to me. All I know is I love our first guest, I'm told," DeGeneres says before Jennifer Aniston, who appeared on the first episode of the show, comes out. "You're really surprised?" Aniston asks once they sit on the couch to which the host says, "I'm totally surprised." But that wasn't the only shocker DeGeneres had in store for her.

"I think it's time to sort of bring sexy back," Aniston tells the host, before her second surprise guest, Justin Timberlake, comes out. Safe to say this episode was epic.

RELATED: Watch Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Spoof Adele's "Hello" Music Video

Watch DeGeneres's completely shocked reaction above, plus see the trio's hilarious exchange.