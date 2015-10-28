WATCH: Elle Fanning on Red Carpet Dressing: “It’s Very Exciting for Me”

17-year-old actress Elle Fanning seems to have an innate ability to dash in front of any step and repeat and dazzle the cameras with her effervescence. So when the blonde starlet once again teamed up with InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini for a sitting alongside Trumbo co-stars Helen Mirren and Diane Lane for InStyle’s November issue, she proved just how confident she is in her own skin.

In the shots, Fanning slips into casual, daytime denim ensembles by the likes of Sonia Rykiel, Marco de Vincenzo, and Balenciaga. And while the star impressed us with her model-esque abilities, she won us over when she paused from her shoot to discuss all things red carpet on set. “It’s fun to create those memories and have that, and just kind of do what you want on a red carpet ‘cause you want to feel comfortable and feel confident,” she says of her red carpet philosophy in the video above.

The style savant credits a love of fashion for the risk taking, on-trend looks she frequently sports. “I definitely experiment with them and I always try them even if they’re wacky, even if it’s like socks and sandals, like I’ll dive right in and I’ll go for it,” she says. “In the next five years I’m definitely going to go through a lot of different kind of ranges and even if I look back on it and I’m like, ‘Oh my god! That was hideous. That was terrible!’ In the moment, that’s what I wanted to wear and that’s what I wanted to look like, so hopefully I’ll be experimenting a lot ‘cause I’m all for that.”

Fanning moves on to explain who she turns to for style advice, and also reveals some of her favorite looks she’s ever worn. Don’t think she’s jaded from stepping onto the carpet after all these years, though. “The red carpet’s always really exciting to me,” she says. “I like that feeling—it’s kind of like no other when you step out and you’re there and it’s happening. But it always goes so fast, but each one is very exiting for me, so they’re fun.”

Watch the video above for more from Fanning, and to see her full feature, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.