See Elle Fanning Talk About Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks

Jonathan Borge
Sep 09, 2015 @ 11:00 am

InStyle’s Your Look cover star Elle Fanning obviously has a knack for nailing Hollywood movie roles, but the 17-year-old actress also has an innate ability to turn heads on the red carpet. Sure, the talented blonde can sport a traditional gown like any other, but for Fanning, it’s the statement-making, less expected fashion choices that excite her.

So which are some of her favorite looks? In the video above, she cites an early memory of wearing a kimono-inspired dress to the premiere of her older sister Dakota’s The Cat in the Hat premiere. “I specifically remember that dress because I completely ruined it. I went to the after party and I was really sick and I threw up all over that dress,” she quips. “And we had to go home and my mom took it to the dry cleaners, but I don’t know if it survived. But it looks good in the photo. Little me couldn’t hold it together.” Fanning moves on to explain her appreciation of all things Prada, Rodarte, and Opening Ceremony.

Watch the full video above to see what other outfits she loved wearing—and pick up InStyle’s fashion-themed Your Look issue, on newsstands September 11. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [LAUGH] There I am. That's me. I think I was at the Venice Film Festival and I'm pretty sure I was like 12 years old. I was like I was going to Venice with Sophia Coppola. She's such a Fashion, I got to talking like mom I have to look good like all the clothes have to look great. I got that dress at opening ceremony. I was super into socks like when I was 12 years old. I would wear like the weirdest socks since I paired it with this lace maroon socks and my dock martins. I loved clunky shoes. I was always going for clunky shoes with the feminine dress. [LAUGHING] That's me. That was at The Cat in the Hat premiere and actually I specifically remember that dress because I completely ruined it. I went to the after party and I was really sick and I threw up all over that dress and I had to, we had to go home and my mom Didn't took it to the dry cleaners but I don't know if it survived, but it looks good enough photo, little me [LAUGH] couldn't hold it together. That one was at the Twilight premier which I was a huge Robert Pattinson fan, so it was a very big deal that I got to go. [LAUGH] That was a Prada look from my sister, invited me to go, I was like well I have to get And like, the best outfit to wear. I remember seeing that, and they're like, oh you know talk to the stylist, whatever. And she got it for me, and then I was like, but where are the shoes? I have to wear the giant, clunky, platforms. Like that's the whole reason to wear the outfit. So I got to wear the whole deal, and Mrs. Prada Gave me those shoes. She let me have them, so I still have them. It was very nice. That one was at a Rodarte dinner, who I am super close with Kate and Laura, and I love them so much. And my first Rodarte item Was a pair of Rodarte pants. Those are actually, they're like track suit material. They don't look like it, but they're actually sweatpants. So I literally wore sweatpants to their dinner. That's one of my favorite looks, I love them, I'll always wear Rodarte pants.

