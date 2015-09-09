See Elle Fanning Talk About Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks

InStyle’s Your Look cover star Elle Fanning obviously has a knack for nailing Hollywood movie roles, but the 17-year-old actress also has an innate ability to turn heads on the red carpet. Sure, the talented blonde can sport a traditional gown like any other, but for Fanning, it’s the statement-making, less expected fashion choices that excite her.

So which are some of her favorite looks? In the video above, she cites an early memory of wearing a kimono-inspired dress to the premiere of her older sister Dakota’s The Cat in the Hat premiere. “I specifically remember that dress because I completely ruined it. I went to the after party and I was really sick and I threw up all over that dress,” she quips. “And we had to go home and my mom took it to the dry cleaners, but I don’t know if it survived. But it looks good in the photo. Little me couldn’t hold it together.” Fanning moves on to explain her appreciation of all things Prada, Rodarte, and Opening Ceremony.

Watch the full video above to see what other outfits she loved wearing—and pick up InStyle’s fashion-themed Your Look issue, on newsstands September 11.

