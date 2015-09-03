Go Behind the Scenes of Elle Fanning’s Your Look Cover Shoot

From her early ascent onto our list of favorite Hollywood actresses, Elle Fanning proved she not only has what it takes to hold her own in blockbuster pictures like Maleficent and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but also to repeatedly stun on the red carpet. That’s exactly why the 17-year-old talent graces the cover of InStyle's special fashion-themed Your Look issue, on newsstands September 11.

Dressed in some of fall’s most coveted off-the-runway pieces, like a black strapless Stella McCartney top she told us she loved, the beauty posed with natural makeup and her signature blonde middle part, all of which led to the creation of stunning, memorable images.

So what is Fanning on the hunt for this fall? “I definitely want to find some good, soft turtlenecks,” she says in the video above. “I don’t know if that’s what a lot of teenagers wear," she adds with a laugh, "but I am super into it.” Yes, her fashion choices are wise beyond her years, but there’s still a glimpse of teenagedom in her style. “I definitely want some kitten heels, preferably ones with sparkles on them. I’m a very sparkly girl.”

The younger of two sisters—Dakota Fanning is her ultra-famous sibling—she also discussed her affinity for her natural hair color: “I’ll always be a blonde at heart,” she says. But don’t expect her gorgeous locks to stay the same. “You know what I actually want my next shade to be?" she asks charmingly. "Light pink! Hopefully. If my mom allows me!"

Watch Fanning's behind-the-scenes video above to see exclusive footage from her photo shoot

