Elizabeth Olsen Enjoyed Singing Badly for Her Latest Film

Many actors portraying legendary musicians in films feel immense pressure to become really great singers. For Elizabeth Olsen's latest role as Audrey Mae Williams, the wife of famous country singer Hank Williams (played by Tom Hiddleston), in the biopic I Saw the Light, she actually felt the opposite. Even though she was required to sing for the film, Olsen felt lucky because Audrey Williams was known for not being that strong of a vocalist, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Tuesday. "I have sang in a film before, but I would never call myself a singer. I would never want to sing as myself, but I like singing. But she was notoriously a terrible singer, but that's fun for me because it's not a lot of pressure," she said.

Olsen said her less-than-perfect singing is clearly for the benefit of the story. She said that if she could make the vocal coach, Rodney Crowell, on the film laugh by cracking her voice or making a B flat, she was pleased. She added that she had to find a balance between "singing poorly and then [singing] being OK but maybe to the professional ear you don't sound good enough."

RELATED: Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Olsen! See More Celebrity Siblings We Love

Olsen explained that the film is about Hank Williams, who struggled with alcoholism, and his tumultuous relationship with his wife and fellow musician Audrey Williams in the 1940s. The film hits theaters on March 25.

Watch Elizabeth Olsen talk about becoming a perfect bad singer in the video above.