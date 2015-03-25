Elizabeth Banks Thinks Her Sons Should Marry Jimmy Fallon's Daughters

Elizabeth Banks made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night and within moments got the wheels in motion for what could be the next great, hilarious, talented Hollywood family. Banks, the mother of two young boys (aged 4 and 2), told Fallon, the father of two girls (aged 1 and 3 months), suggested, "I'm hoping someday they're going to get married." The actress even assured the talk show host, "I promise they're, like, really nice guys."

The Pitch Perfect 2 star then went on to share some hilarious anecdotes about her young sons, including a recent messy incident in which they jumped in a river and later FaceTimed her to tell her, "Mommy, we're naked!"

And while Banks's boys are obsessed with trucks and Fallon's girls are into Elmo (or, as he put it, "Melmo") we're hoping these crazy kids can make it work someday.

