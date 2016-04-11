Elizabeth Banks Had a Black-Light Rave Birthday Party for Her 5-Year-Old Son

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! And that's why Elizabeth Banks agreed to throw her son, Felix, a black-light rave for his fifth birthday party. The Pitch Perfect 2 star and director stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and shared all the details about young Felix’s epic bash.

“I gave him a few options, and he was like, "Mom, I want a rave at Pump It Up." I was like, then that’s what we’re doing: a black-light party rave at Pump It Up, which is a giant warehouse filled with bounce houses,” she said.

Rather than stand aside and watch her son play, Banks decided to get in on the fun. She told host Ellen DeGeneres about a slick climbing wall that she made it her mission to scale. “It’s very hard to climb up, and so we spent a good amount of time trying to jump up this thing and slap this Velcro thing up there,” Banks, 42, said. “It was the greatest workout and I was in pain for like five days afterward.”

But it seems the Hunger Games actress got a little too into her newfound workout and forgot about the other 5-year-olds scaling the wall below her. “I was having so much fun that I forgot that there were little kids also trying to climb up it. So I would go up for like a big win way up top and then come sliding down and then just take out kids on the way down,” she laughed.

The story sounds like a tale perfect for Banks’s new comedy site, a content platform called whohaha.com that “promotes, highlights, spotlights, cultivates funny women”—like herself and Ellen. “I wanted to put to rest the ridiculous statement that women are not … I won’t even say it,” she told DeGeneres. “You are living proof that women are hilariously funny.”

Watch the full video above for more hilarious zingers from the seriously cool mom.