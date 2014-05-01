Beauty 911: Elizabeth Banks Shares InStyle.com's Walk of Shame Hair and Makeup Tricks

It happens to the best of us—you've been out all night with your friends or your guy (no judgement!) but, eventually, you need to make your way home without looking like you've slept elsewhere. Our celebrity guest editor Elizabeth Banks takes on the Walk of Shame in her latest film, and our morning-after beauty tricks can transform that walk into a strut of pride with some quick, creative DIY moves. In the spirit of the star's latest movie (in theaters and On Demand tomorrow) InStyle.com's beauty editors gathered their easiest fixes to out-all-night beauty problems, so that you'll never be caught with morning-after hair, smudged mascara, or a pillow crease in your complexion again. Watch Banks hilariously break down the remedies in the video above, and read on to see exactly how to use each tip.

For Morning-After Hair:Did you know baby powder can double as dry shampoo? Simply work a small amount into your root area to absorb oil, brush or comb it through to distribute it evenly, and give your strands a slight tousle to revive the volume. If you're really in a pinch, you can also use flour to do the same thing. If you'd prefer not to wear your hair down, you can always opt for a top knot. Just find a ponytail holder or rubber band, sweep your hair into a ponytail, wrap the length of your hair around the base of the style, and tie it off.

For Smudged Mascara:If you know you'll be out late, opt for a waterproof formula to start. If it's too late for that, dip a cotton swab into water and use it to clean up any smudges. You can also roll a piece of tissue paper to a point if there aren't any Q-tips handy. Want to remove your eye makeup completely? A little cooking oil can do the trick—yes, really! Thanks to its ability to break down even waterproof mascaras, you can dab a little olive oil onto a paper towel, sweep over your lids, and all traces of makeup will be gone.

For Pillow Creases:Nothing says "I've had a long night" quite like a pillow crease across your cheek, but a little water and moisturizer can go a long way in solving this dilemma. Splash warm water onto the affected area and massage the skin in a circular motion with a touch of facial lotion to fill in the line. Even if you don't have moisturizer handy, the massaging motions stimulate your skin cells and increase blood flow, which helps the crease disappear quickly.

