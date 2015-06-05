Elisabeth Moss's Cats Almost Ruined Her Final Scene with Jon Hamm on Mad Men

Mad Men fans rejoiced when Peggy and Stan ended up together on the series finale, but they weren’t the only ones cheering.

“I was really happy with it,” Elisabeth Moss said when she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday. “She’s had a rough road as far as relationships go. A lot of bad dates, a lot of bad decisions, and a lot of hungover mornings. I was happy that she got the most romantic scene on the episode. Finally!”

The actress, who looked stunning in a fuchsia sheath dress, also shared how she demanded that her other major relationship on the show have a fitting end as well since, after years of intense scenes together, the final moment between Peggy and Don Draper happened over the telephone.

RELATED: Mad Men Creator Matt Weiner Makes Major Revelations About Leading Lady Characters

“We always had a policy on the show … that the other actor who was on the phone ... had to come in and do your side of the phone call off-camera,” she said. “That particular one was different because he was in Big Sur so they didn’t want to bring me out there. So I sort of insisted that they get me on the phone for it because it was our last scene!”

The crew turned the pay phone that Don used into an actual telephone so that Jon Hamm could call Moss at home and act out the scene together. “It was super early in the morning so I was in bed, obviously, in my pajamas with coffee and my cats, on the phone with Jon playing Don. He’s like crying and I’m like trying to get the cats to be quiet. They were like, ‘meow!’ And I was like, ‘Sshhh, it’s our last scene! Shut up!’”

Watch Moss tell the story in the video above and also find out where she was when the final episode aired.

RELATED: The 4 Most Iconic Looks the Mad Men Women Ever Wore