Watch Ed Sheeran Perform for 80,000 Fans in the Trailer for His Concert Film Jumpers for Goalposts 

Jonathan Borge
Sep 17, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

You don’t have to be a 25-year-old blonde pop doyenne to jam-pack stadiums with raucous fans across the globe. Take English songwriter Ed Sheeran, for instance, who easily filled Wembley Stadium with 80,000 concertgoers back in June. And while you may not have been in London for the show, Sheeran is now gifting his followers everywhere with Jumpers for Goalposts, an intimate, close-up performance film you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your nearest movie theater.

In the trailer for the film, we see Sheeran not only take the stage to perform hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sing,” but also offer personal insight into what his own goals are and how he’s so far reacted to his success. The piece also includes footage of backstage cameos by Elton John and a look into how the show comes together.

“When you play acoustic guitar and you start off in a pop circuit, your dreams don’t really stretch too far,” Sheeran humbly says in the trailer. Jumpers for Goalposts will premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Oct. 22, followed by select worldwide screenings from Oct. 23 to 25. Visit edsheeranmovie.com for tickets and more information.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran's Relationship Advice for Taylor Swift

Show Transcript

[SOUND] [MUSIC] Can I tell you a little secret? Every wish I've made in the last five years has come true. My wish last year was to play [UNKNOWN]. And now it's just kind of come to it and reality's hit and you're like I have to play to 40,000 people. [MUSIC] This is my first ever headline stadium show. When you play acoustic guitar, and you start off in a pub circuit, your dreams don't really stretch that far. [MUSIC] Take me into your loving arms. I think this is the most important milestone so far. This is real people, buying real tickets to sit on seats with 8,000 other people to come and watch me play. [MUSIC] Jumpers for goalposts. Why do you call it that? Because we keep moving. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Went to Brooklyn for the show. The went through a pizza with Jay Z and Beyonce, and then took him to a diet bar in the diego bombs/s. That's weird. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!