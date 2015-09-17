Watch Ed Sheeran Perform for 80,000 Fans in the Trailer for His Concert Film Jumpers for Goalposts 

You don’t have to be a 25-year-old blonde pop doyenne to jam-pack stadiums with raucous fans across the globe. Take English songwriter Ed Sheeran, for instance, who easily filled Wembley Stadium with 80,000 concertgoers back in June. And while you may not have been in London for the show, Sheeran is now gifting his followers everywhere with Jumpers for Goalposts, an intimate, close-up performance film you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your nearest movie theater.

In the trailer for the film, we see Sheeran not only take the stage to perform hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sing,” but also offer personal insight into what his own goals are and how he’s so far reacted to his success. The piece also includes footage of backstage cameos by Elton John and a look into how the show comes together.

“When you play acoustic guitar and you start off in a pop circuit, your dreams don’t really stretch too far,” Sheeran humbly says in the trailer. Jumpers for Goalposts will premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Oct. 22, followed by select worldwide screenings from Oct. 23 to 25. Visit edsheeranmovie.com for tickets and more information.

