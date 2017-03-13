Ed Sheeran Is Going to Be on Game of Thrones Thanks to Maisie Williams

As winter finally comes to Game of Thrones for its highly anticipated upcoming season, so will singer Ed Sheeran.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, showrunners for the hit HBO series, made an appearance on Sunday at the South by Southwest festival and opened up about the "Shape of You" hitmaker's turn to television.

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it," Benioff revealed at the Austin, Texas-based event as he promoted the show alongside stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, aka sisters Arya Stark and Sansa Stark.

While we won't get to see the Brit's cameo until Season 7 drops in the summertime, GOT hype is already very much alive with official posters and teaser trailers circling the web.

And while fans are understandably disappointed that the eighth and final season will only offer six episodes, Benioff revealed that the makers behind the series had a "70-hour movie" in mind when they began the project and that they're pleased to "finish it the way [they] want to."

"We argued over who got to kill Sansa," the co-creater revealed during the panel.

The pair also discussed how difficult it is to control information leaks before the show, with Weiss joking, "Should we just tell everybody what the ending is? It's a lot of work to shoot this. We could just tell everyone."

Winter is officially here when Season 7 premieres July 16, 2017, on HBO.