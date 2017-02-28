Watch Ed Sheeran Use Classroom Instruments to Perform "Shape of You"

Since Ed Sheeran ended his musical hiatus in January, we haven't gotten enough of his two new tracks—epecially the bold and catchy "Shape of You."

And on Monday the "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker stopped over at the Tonight Show to remix his own song using classroom instruments with The Roots and host Jimmy Fallon. The popular segment has welcomed the likes of Adele, Idina Menzel, Metallica, Mariah Carey, and One Direction in the past, and Sheeran definitely held his own.

Sheeran showcased his formidable vocals, per usual, but instead of his guitar, he helmed the percussion section with a banana-shaped shaker. Fallon worked the keyboard and members of The Roots kept time on a variety of tambourines and xylophones for a totally show-stopping performance.

Watch the full segment in the video at top.