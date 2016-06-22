3 Easy, No-Cook Summer Appetizer Recipes for When It's Too Hot to Turn on the Oven

Summer entertaining can be a bit of an undertaking—the grilling! The outdoor furniture! The cocktails!—but it doesn’t have to be a traumatic experience. In fact, it should be just as fun for you, the host, as it is for all of your guests. To help cut down on prep time, consider making these three, simple no-cook appetizers, which just happen to be the go-to recipes of some InStyle staffers. The best part about of each of these how-tos is that you won’t have to turn on your oven, which means no unfortunate pre-party sweat.

In the video above, InStyle’s Life & Home editors Joanna Bober and Anne Vorassi demonstrate how to make Tomato Basil Bruschetta, which originally appeared on foodnetwork.com; Prosciutto-Wrapped Breadsticks, which were featured in the October 2011 issue of InStyle; and Pea and Green Herb Hummus, a recipe from A Modern Way to Eat ($29; amazon.com) by British chef Anna Jones. Take a look at the full recipes below, and then watch our demo for the full tutorial and tips from the editors.

RELATED: These Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches Are What Fourth of July Dreams Are Made Of

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

Ingredients

2 red ripe tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

4 basil leaves, cut into chiffonade

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

4 1-inch slices Italian peasant bread, grilled (crackers)

Directions

For each respective variation, combine all ingredients (except bread), seasoning each batch with salt and pepper, to taste. Spoon some of the mixture onto the bread, drizzle with high-quality extra-virgin olive oil and serve immediately.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Host an Epic Fourth of July Party

Prosciutto-Wrapped Breadsticks

This recipe originally appeared in the October 2011 issue of InStyle

Ingredients

Breadsticks

1/2 tsp truffle salt

1 stick of butter

Directions

Mix one stick butter with 1/4 tsp truffle salt. Break each bread stick in half; smear 1 tsp truffle butter on last 2 inches of broken end of each breadstick. Rip a slice of prosciutto in half; drape loosely around end of breadstick, over truffle butter. Repeat. Running short on time? Skip the truffle butter, lay slices of prosciutto on a wooden cutting board, and pop the breadsticks into a glass.

RELATED: Yes You Can Make a Healthy Strawberry Shortcake -- Here's How

Pea and Green Herb Hummus

Ingredients

10 1/2 oz frozen peas

A small bunch of fresh mint

A small bunch of fresh basil

2 tbsp good extra virgin olive oil

Grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place the peas in a bowl and cover them with hot water. Let sit for a minute, then drain. Put them into a food processor with everything else and blend until you have a bright green paste (a hand blender works well too), then taste and season with more salt and pepper or lemon if needed.