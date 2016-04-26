East Meets West: Lisa Eldridge Breaks Down Global Makeup Trends in a Genius Tutorial

In the past few years, the Western appetite for Korean and Japanese beauty products has been insatiable. From BB creams to cushion compacts, many Eastern innovations have quickly become staples in many of our makeup bags. Although these products are readily available on this side of the world, the way we apply them is still drastically different than our Eastern counterparts.

It’s safe to say no one knows this better than Lisa Eldridge, current Global Creative Director of Lancôme, and former Creative Director of Japanese makeup brand Shiseido. Having spent time applying makeup on both sides of the globe, Eldridge definitely has a knack for spotting beauty trends. In a new tutorial she uploaded on Youtube, Eldridge breaks down the current trends in Asia and North America with a side-by-side comparison to show how uniquely different women’s desired makeup looks are across the world. One of the biggest surprises from the tutorial is that both Eastern and Western women are obsessed with their brows, but while Western women prefer a dramatic arch, Eastern women prefer a straight across brow because they believe it makes the face appear more youthful.

Not only are the contrasts that Eldridge points out in Eastern and Western women’s approaches to their routines fascinating, she also simply breaks down each method so you can play with the techniques yourself at home. Press “play” on the video above to watch Eldridge’s complete tutorial and see how to do all the current trends from across the globe for yourself.