Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson On Why His High School Classmates Were Thoroughly Freaked Out By Him 

A lot of celebs like to talk about how unassuming they were in high school—but not Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. Already six-foot, four inches tall and weighing 215 pounds at just 15, most of his classmates were thoroughly freaked out by the future star. “They honest to god thought I was a narc,” Johnson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Total 21 Jump Street.”

To prove his point, the San Andreas actor showed the host a photograph of himself shirtless as a teenager, taken right after he had moved to Nashville from Honolulu. “That’s a pornstache I got working right there,” he said.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Makes One Bad Bambi On Saturday Night Live

Despite his intimidating looks, little Rock was really just the same sweet guy we know today. “I was so smart that I was a teachers’ pet,” he said. He also enjoyed hanging out on Nashville’s famed Lower Broad Street, listening to traditional county music acts. But that soft side still didn’t help his social life. “No friends,” he sighed. “Girls weren’t giving me any play, nothing.” All in good time, kiddo. Click the video above to see why he calls his teenage self "Captain White Shorts."

RELATED: Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's Mother's Day Message To His Mom May Be The Sweetest Thing Ever