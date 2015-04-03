Dwayne The Rock Johnson Disco Dances His Way to the First Lip Sync Battle Victory

Jimmy Fallon may have invented the lip-sync battle, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed him how it's truly done. During the series premiere of Lip Sync Battle on Thursday night, the Tonight Show host battled the Furious 7 star to see who would earn the bragging rights and take home the first-place title (along with a pretty fab championship belt).

While Fallon showed off his serious lip-sync skills by shimmying along to Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" and an inspired performance of Madonna's "Like a Prayer," it was no match for Johnson. The macho superstar broke it down as Taylor Swift for a rendition of "Shake It Off" and then channeled John Travolta's disco days for a performance of the Bee Gees track "Stayin' Alive." It was no contest: Dwayne Johnson rocked the first episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Jimmy Fallon go head-to-head by clicking on the video above.

