In "Duh" News, Rihanna Styled a Bathing Suit Coverup With Fur and Diamonds

Imagine this is game of Jeopardy. Alex Trebek says: "With an enormous diamond choker and white ostrich fur." And you, clearly, say: "How Rihanna styles a bathing suit cover up." That one was just too easy.

Still, a little visual proof of Rihanna's ability to own any look never hurts, and today our favorite bad gal gave us just that.

In the newly released video for Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty"—watch it here, but NOT at work, people!—Rihanna makes a cameo in a fetching, skintight, all-white look.

😍😍 @badgalriri in that @houseofcb Rydia dress 😍😍 A post shared by Conna Walker (@connawalker) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Now, the Week in Rihanna has been pretty epic as is. We almost fainted WRT her Giambattista Valli couture on Monday. And on Tuesday, we did an awkward happy dance upon spotting her pink, beaded Prada bra. But, RiRi's latest look served to remind us, once again, that she gives zero [redacted] when it comes to following style rules. And that includes wearing swimwear at night.

After seeing our heroine clad in sparkles, fur, and spandex, our sleuthing pals at Hello Giggles did a social-media deep dive. And, good news! They found the exact dress that RiRi wears in the video. It's by J.Lo-adored brand House of CB, and—you guessed it—the "dress" is actually meant to be layered over a bikini.

Poolside perfection in the Rydia cut out dress. Shop: houseofcb.com A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:25am PST

RELATED: Found: The Affordable Brand J.Lo Gets Her Party Dresses From

The Rydia cut-out dress, shown above, is just $119. And, it's still available online. So scoop it up fast, and keep in mind that the ostrich fur is sold separately.