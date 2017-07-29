In "Duh" News, Rihanna Styled a Bathing Suit Coverup With Fur and Diamonds

Jenny Berg
Jul 28, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Imagine this is game of Jeopardy. Alex Trebek says: "With an enormous diamond choker and white ostrich fur." And you, clearly, say: "How Rihanna styles a bathing suit cover up." That one was just too easy.

Still, a little visual proof of Rihanna's ability to own any look never hurts, and today our favorite bad gal gave us just that.

In the newly released video for Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty"—watch it here, but NOT at work, people!—Rihanna makes a cameo in a fetching, skintight, all-white look.

😍😍 @badgalriri in that @houseofcb Rydia dress 😍😍

A post shared by Conna Walker (@connawalker) on

Now, the Week in Rihanna has been pretty epic as is. We almost fainted WRT her Giambattista Valli couture on Monday. And on Tuesday, we did an awkward happy dance upon spotting her pink, beaded Prada bra. But, RiRi's latest look served to remind us, once again, that she gives zero [redacted] when it comes to following style rules. And that includes wearing swimwear at night.

After seeing our heroine clad in sparkles, fur, and spandex, our sleuthing pals at Hello Giggles did a social-media deep dive. And, good news! They found the exact dress that RiRi wears in the video. It's by J.Lo-adored brand House of CB, and—you guessed it—the "dress" is actually meant to be layered over a bikini.

Poolside perfection in the Rydia cut out dress. Shop: houseofcb.com

A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on

RELATED: Found: The Affordable Brand J.Lo Gets Her Party Dresses From

The Rydia cut-out dress, shown above, is just $119. And, it's still available online. So scoop it up fast, and keep in mind that the ostrich fur is sold separately. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It's was really cool to come and shoot on the beach, and wear some really cute bikinis. This is the first time that I came to this beach. I was aware of the East Coast, but I wasn't aware of this particular beach. People in Barbados tend to be very free-spirited, very laid back. And at the beach, I would wear a cover-up. Something that's not too long, [INAUDIBLE] cool, and easy to take off and put back on. [MUSIC] I itend to, because INAUDIBLE] a little more [INAUDIBLE], vibrant colors, maybe a short dress or something. Something that's easy, fun, sexy, is still appropriate for a night out. [MUSIC] I had a great time. I had a fair on the beach. I had fun. And a lot. [MUSIC].

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!