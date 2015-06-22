Drew Barrymore On Being a Working Mom: "It's a Miracle If I Get Out of My Sweatpants"

There's a reason why we're so charmed by Drew Barrymore—the star is both completely candid and lovable at the same time, and she proved that once again when we caught up with her this weekend at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

InStyle's Lifestyle Director Joanna Bober sat down with the star at the fest, where she was in town to promote her new Barrymore Wine collaboration with Jackson Family Vineyards. But grapes weren't the only thing on her mind: Barrymore dished on what life is like as a working, on-the-go mom and revealed how she has streamlined her beauty routine since having kids.

"Now that I'm a mom there are many days that I don't wear any makeup whatsoever, and it's a miracle if I get out of my sweatpants," Barrymore says in the clip. "If I put on jeans and a button-down that's like ball gown level of dressed up for me."

Watch the video above for Drew Barrymore's full interview, where she reveals her favorite makeup trick, method to feeling effortless, and more.

