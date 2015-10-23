Watch: Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Favorite Red Carpet Moments 

Well before she was old enough to obtain a license, Drew Barrymore had been killing it on the red carpet, hopping from one premiere to the next in what amounts to an endless selection of forever covetable gowns. Between shifting in and out of the fashionable looks she sported on InStyle’s November cover, the bona fide style professional happily opened up about the most unforgettable dresses she’s worn on the step-and-repeat.

As expected, her tried-and-true style philosophy is much like her endlessly friendly, relaxed personality. Barrymore explains that while it may have been controversial at the time, she loves the black Eduardo Lucero dress she adorned with a daisy for the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998. “I just stuck a bunch of, like, fresh daisies in my hair and I think it was sort of bazaar to people, but I liked it because it was just fun,” she says in the video above. “You can’t take it too seriously and that was where I was at in my life. I was constantly wearing daisies in my hair.”

The beauty’s flower power days may be long gone, but she can still be found in garden-inspired creations. Another favorite of hers is the blush and sheer Monique Lhuillier dress she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes while pregnant with her second daughter, Frankie. “I loved this sort of heart-shaped, ever so girly girl, confetti nature of the dress," she says. "But the fact that it’s nude also in a lot of areas allows you to wear that much material and still remain really soft. In that moment I felt really beautiful.”

Watch the video above for more from Barrymore, and to see her full feature, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.