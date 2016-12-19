Drew Barrymore Regrets Nothing—At Least, in Regards to Her Makeup Choices

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 19, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Our love for Drew Barrymore officially knows no bounds. As our standing beauty muse since the '90s (and we have photo evidence to prove it), the star has never shied away from a risky hair or makeup choice, and during our rapid fire round of Never Have I Ever, Beauty Edition, the star confessed that she doesn't regret a single one. "What I love about makeup is that I've never regretted any makeup I've ever worn," she tells InStyle. "Weirdly, I wore makeup out to my temples on my tenth birthday, and I still think it looks good." And as luck would have it, Drew's makeup obsession has pretty much been embedded in both of her daughters' DNA.

RELATED: See Drew Barrymore's Tattoo in Honor of Her Daughters

"Not only have I found my daughters playing in my makeup every single day of my life, but I now have to paint the walls in the hallway because they decided to ride their trolley cart through the apartment while getting one of these Color Proof Squeezy Lip Tubes and painting the entire walls with it, and themselves, and the trolley cart, and revealed it to me like, 'Ta daaa!'" she says in the above video. Impromptu renovations aside, we suppose it speaks to just how long-wearing Barrymore's Flower Lip Creme actually is. Her daughter Olive also seems to be quite the budding hairstylist, but more on that in her hilarious Never Have I Ever, Beauty Edition session. Hit play on the video above to watch it in full.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Drew Barrymore and never have I ever. [MUSIC] No, I [MUSIC] Not only have I found both of my daughters playing in my makeup every single day of my life but I now have to paint the walls in the hallway because They decided to ride their trolley cart through the apartment while getting one of this color proof squishy lip tubes and painting the entire walls with that and themselves, and the trolley cart and revealed it to me like, ta da. [MUSIC] I just get really like sad when I have a break up and I just dive in to a bowl of Deluxe Macaroni on Cheese. It so preserved, you don't need the milk or butter its all been tend for you. You like squeeze it out and you hear that Sort of life affirming rock bottom, down, of like, I've hit bottom. I haven't cut my daughter's hair, but my daughter, Olive, cut her own hair with a craft scissors the other day. And they have self like the sound of music Maria hair cut that Julia Andrews sports. [MUSIC] And I am not kidding she has never looked more beautiful. I am calling her all of a kind. I think she has a whole budding career in the hair business. [MUSIC] I don't know if it's because I've tried so many different looks in my life, but it never works. Like, I am sporting a 1920s black [UNKNOWN] bob with Corey Feldman's glasses in Stand By Me, and it just didn't take any time for you to be like, hi. So, wigs and glasses just have never worked for me. [MUSIC] You know what I love about makeup is that I've never regretted any makeup I've ever worn. I've worn dresses where I'm like, yeah, that made my boobs look So saggy like bad, bad, bad. Lesson learned, weirdly I wanna make up out of my temples on my 10th birthday. And I still think it looks good. Thank you for watching. I'm Drew Barrymore for InStyle and the one thing I never say is never. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!