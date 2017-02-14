Drew Barrymore Has Your Day to Night Makeup Dilemma Covered

Drew Barrymore has been one of our longstanding beauty muses since the ‘90s, so when she’s willing to offer up makeup tips; we take them with open arms. In this edition, Barrymore shows us how to effortlessly transition your day makeup look into evening, in five minutes flat no less. So, if you’re sitting at your desk right now and have dinner plans tonight, this tutorial is for you.

Drew’s first step: Reach for a cream eyeshadow like her makeup line FLOWER’s Endless Wear Eye Color in Sheer Cinnamon ($8; flowerbeauty.com). “I actually named all of these colors with the word ‘sheer’ in front of it because I think cream shadow is inherently heavy and there’s so much pigment and payoff, that I really want something that has an ability to build and become what I want, rather than out of the gate just too powerful,” explains Barrymore. Sweep the shade allover your lids and under them for cohesion.

Next, Drew likes to add a highlight for an extra glowy complexion. Take a palette like FLOWER's Shimmer + Strobe Highlighting Palette ($14; flowerbeauty.com), and brush it on the high planes of your cheekbones and brow bones to lighten the area up and open the eyes. Barrymore’s trick: Dab a dot of highlighter on your cupid’s bow.

As for the lip, Barrymore prefers a creamy matte like FLOWER's Color Proof Long-Wear Lip Crème in Dusty Rose ($9; flowerbeauty.com) because the matte formula is really creaming so it’s not drying and won’t fall into the cracks of your lips.

“For this day-to-night look; it’s not severe, it’s not overly heavy, but it has a pretty, monochromatic feel about it,” she says. “It makes me feel joyful and powerful.” Hit play on the video above to learn all of Barrymore’s tips on how to get joyful with your own evening makeup look.