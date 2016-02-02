Drake Dons His “Hotline Bling” Turtleneck for a New Super Bowl Commercial

The turtleneck is back! Drake donned the infamous sweater for a new T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial (above) and even reprised some of his dance moves. In it, the star hilariously plays a corporate sell-out, agreeing to change some of the lyrics to his hit, "Hotline Bling."

“When you say call me on my cell phone, just add ‘Device eligible for upgrade after 24 months,’” an executive tells him after yelling cut. “Genius,” Drake responds.

“You also need to include that streaming music will include data charges,” they tell him. “Fantastic idea,” the star quips.

Any commercial featuring Drake dancing is a winner in our eyes. Tune in to Super Bowl 50 on Sunday to see this advertising masterpiece and more, like a town full of Ryan Reynoldses. If the theme of this year’s ads is eye candy, we’re totally here for it. Watch Drake's signature moves in the video above.