Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Says American Fans a "Bit More Bonkers" About the Show

Though we are just preparing ourselves for the final season of Downton Abbey, which premieres in January on PBS, Michelle Dockery has already done one round of goodbyes as Season 6 already premiered and will finish by Christmas in the U.K. "It never seems to end, which is great!" she told Seth Meyers on Late Night on Tuesday.

She explained that American fans do tend to be a bit "more bonkers" than fans back home because it is a "more exotic" show. Meyers agreed with that saying "We pretty much invented bonkers."

And though fans are usually thrilled to see her, it seems that some of them are disappointed or can't really handle that she isn't dressed in period clothes as her character Lady Mary Crawley always is. "People get upset! They don't like it," she said. She recalled a few years back being in New York with her co-star Laura Carmichael, who plays Lady Edith, and going to meet Leslie Mann and Bill Hader. She said Mann couldn't handle that she was dressed in a leather jacket and jeans. Dockery said, "Well this is how we dress. It would be weird if we turned up on horseback!"

"Hello there, reservation for two the cast of Downton Abbey," Meyers joked, putting on a British accent. "I've arrived," added Dockery.

"Like Bill Hader wasn't dressed like Stefan [a character he plays on Saturday Night Live]," said Meyers.

The Downton Abbey final season will premiere on Jan. 3 on PBS.