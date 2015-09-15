Watch the First Trailer for Downton Abbey's Final Season

Meredith Lepore
Sep 15, 2015 @ 7:45 am

Get your tissues out because the end of Downton Abbey is becoming a reality. We've seen photos of the cast on their last days on set and now we have the first trailer for Season 6, the final season of the beloved PBS series.

In the trailer we see that things may be wrapping up for the characters as well. Season 6 jumps to 1925 (about six months after the Season 5 finale) and it seems that the Crawley family members are downsizing their staff (Lord Grantham says, "Who has an underbutler these days?") and pieces of their art collection are seen going up for auction.

We also see poor middle single sister (and mother) Lady Edith hoping to start a new life in London. "The fact is, I'd like a life!" she says when asked if she wants to move to the city. Her critical sister Lady Mary (played by Michelle Dockery) wonders, "What will she get up to?" in reference to Edith's big move.

Plus, the newly engaged Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes try to find their footing. "You don't think maybe you should start calling me Elsie?" she asks him in the trailer. "Not here, not while we're working he replies," he replies. So proper!

And, of course, it wouldn't be Downton Abbey without Penelope Wilton's Isobel Crawley duking it out with Dame Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess. The final season of Downton Abbey premieres on Jan. 3, 2016, on PBS. Watch the trailer by clicking on the image above.

