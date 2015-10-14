Dove's Powerful New Campaign Will Have You Rethinking Social Media

Let’s be real: If you’re on social media, you’re most likely captivated with the idea of how many likes you can get on a single image you've posted. There’s seriously no better feeling than a rising number of tiny hearts at the bottom of your Instagram screen, or a record-breaking amount of profile picture likes on Facebook. However, have we become totally obsessed with the idea of getting likes on a picture we probably worked way too hard to perfect?

Just a few weeks ago, Dove tugged on our heartstrings with its Self-Esteem Project campaign video about changing one thing about yourself—a moving video that literally had us in tears. That said, it’s no surprise that the inspiring brand has stepped in with yet another heartening global initiative to finally put this idea of “likes” to rest.

RELATED: Dove's New Campaign Will Change the Way You Think About Your Appearance

A study conducted by Dove in the United Kingdom has shown that six out of 10 girls feel prettier online than in real life, especially when they get more likes on their pictures. As a result of these disheartening results, the brand has created a campaign called #NoLikesNeeded, a creative hashtag designed to bring people together to encourage girls to see that the only like that truly counts is her own.

Watch the video above to learn more about this powerful initiative to fight social media insecurity.