Dove's New Campaign Will Change the Way You Think About Your Appearance

Second to making some of our favorite body care products on the planet, Dove has a certain way of tugging at our heart strings while giving us a new perspective on how we view ourselves with each of their viral campaigns. And the latest video proves to be every bit as impactful as the ones before it, if not more.

After conducting a self-esteem study, the brand found that nine out of 10 girls want to change at least one thing about their physical appearance, and this anxiety is felt by many as young as 10 years old. With the Change One Thing campaign, Dove hopes to inspire young girls to realize they don't have to change anything about themselves, regardless of the influence from social media, as well as outlets like TV, movies, music videos, and magazines.

RELATED: I Am That Girl's Charity Campaign Lets You Change a Young Woman's Life for the Better

In conjunction with the campaign above, the beauty brand will also launch the Dove Self-Esteem Project to help young girls boost their confidence through their newly-launched Pinterest page filled with esteem-building topics, and sample scenarios to help parents and mentors deal with tough issues, like if their daughter is experiencing cyber-bullying, to name one of the many.

RELATED: InStyle and I Am That Girl: If Your Mirror Could Talk to You, What Would You Want It to Say?

"Dove recognizes that women and girls spend a great deal of time on social media," says Jennifer Bremner, director of marketing for the brand. "Now, when girls need a self-esteem boost, the mothers or role models in their lives can rely upon practical and easy-to-use inspiration right on their phones. We invite parents, teachers, and any person with a girl in their life to join us in helping the next generation develop a positive relationship with beauty."

Make sure your waterproof mascara is set before you watch the campaign above, then head over to pinterest.com/selfesteem to see and share the activities and tips using the hashtag #SelfEsteemProject.