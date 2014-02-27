Don't Miss the Return Of Scandal Tonight! Plus, Here's an Exclusive Sneak-Peek At the Premiere

Scandal fans, the wait is finally over! The much-anticipated drama is returning to ABC tonight at 10/9c after its winter hiatus! After months of waiting, we'll finally get the answers we've been craving for ever since the finale in December: just what exactly is Mama Pope planning and why is she dressed exactly like Olivia Pope?
Expect to get those answers and the latest on Pope (Kerry Washington), First Lady Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young), President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn), and the rest of the cast, but if you can't wait just mere hours, get your fix here with a quick break-down of Pope's finest fashion moments and a sneak peek of the premiere that's brimming with intrigue, blackmail, and yes, scandal. Be sure to check back here tomorrow to get your weekly recap on Scandal's fashion from tonight's episode with costume designer Lyn Paolo!
Need a Scandal refresher? Take a look back at the show's best fashion moments in our gallery!
MORE:• See Kerry Washington’s Best Looks Ever• Washington’s Two-Piece 2014 SAG Awards Ensemble• Kerry is Neutrogena’s Brand Ambassador