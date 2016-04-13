Doctor Strange Trailer: How Magical Is Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Superhero?

As befits a film about a superhero with magical powers, Doctor Strange seemed to simply vanish between EW’s First Look cover feature back in December and Benedict Cumberbatch’s sudden reappearance on the streets of Manhattan a week-and-a-half ago to shoot scenes with costar Chiwetel Ejiofor. But Marvel is going to make sure that we see a lot more of the Sorcerer Supreme in the months leading up to the movie’s Nov. 4 release. That process began Tuesday, with Cumberbatch’s unveiling of the movie’s first trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange also stars Rachel McAdams, Mads Mikkelsen, and a bald Tilda Swinton as Strange’s mentor, the Ancient One. “You’re a man looking at the world through a keyhole,” she tells Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange in the trailer. “You’ve spent your life trying to widen it. Your work saved the lives of thousands. What if I told you that reality is one of many?”

RELATED: Pharrell Williams to Contribute Music to Taraji P. Henson's Hidden Figures

Strange’s initial skepticism—“I don’t believe in fairy tales about chakras or energy or the power of belief,” he protests—gives way to wonder as the Ancient One shows him what’s possible, and the audience is treated to a series of kaleidoscopic, world-bending scenes, somewhat reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. “There are other ways to save lives. So much you don’t know,” the Ancient One tells Strange. “Teach me,” he pleads.

RELATED: Doctor Strange Star Tilda Swinton Thought It Would Be Fun to Keep Her Character's Baldness a Secret

You can see the Doctor Strange trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.