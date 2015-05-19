Do Women Have To Wear Heels At The Cannes Film Festival?

A report claims women were denied entry to the Cannes Film Festival because they were wearing flats.

Was a group of women really denied access to the Cannes Film Festival because they weren't wearing heels? Yes, at least according to ScreenDaily. It reports a group of women weren't allowed to attend the screening of the film Carol, Sunday after being told the height of the smart footwear didn't pass muster. The women were reportedly wearing flats. Now the dress code is pretty strict at the festival, and not just for the celebrities. According to its website, anyone attending GALA's screenings must be in an evening dress or black tie, but there is absolutely nothing mentioned about a heel requirement. The director of the Amy Winehouse documentary showing at the festival also tweeted that his wife wasn't originally allowed into the screening because she was wearing flats. However, the director of the festival tweeted that any rumor about women being required to wear heels to access the festival is unfounded. Still this hasn't stopped reporters from asking celebrities about their opinions on as one critic referred to it high heel gate. When asked about it as a press conference the Guardian reports actors Emily Blunt said that's very disappointing, just when you kind of think there are these new waves Voice of equality. Variety reports Blount went on to say she thinks everyone should start wearing flats and that she prefers to wear Converse sneakers. The ECL requirement rumors come just days after the American Civil Liberties Union asked federal agencies to investigate gender discrimination in Hollywood. Specifically when it comes to female directors. Out of the 19 films up for the top award at the Cannes Film Festival, only two were directed by women.

