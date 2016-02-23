D.J. Gives Kimmy Parenting Tips in New Fuller House Sneak Peek

Entertainment Weekly
Feb 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

D.J. has one parenting tip for Kimmy: Use the finger (and no, not that finger).

“You can do this,” D.J. says as she wags her index finger at her best friend in a new sneak peek from Netflix’s Fuller House. “By the way, this finger? It’s 90 percent of parenting.”

When Kimmy’s not getting pep talks, she’s dancing up a storm in the clip, which also features a glimpse at former sweethearts Steve and D.J. hugging it out. See the sneak peek above, and watch Fuller House when its first season debuts on Netflix Friday.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.

