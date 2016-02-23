D.J. Gives Kimmy Parenting Tips in New Fuller House Sneak Peek

D.J. has one parenting tip for Kimmy: Use the finger (and no, not that finger).

“You can do this,” D.J. says as she wags her index finger at her best friend in a new sneak peek from Netflix’s Fuller House. “By the way, this finger? It’s 90 percent of parenting.”

When Kimmy’s not getting pep talks, she’s dancing up a storm in the clip, which also features a glimpse at former sweethearts Steve and D.J. hugging it out. See the sneak peek above, and watch Fuller House when its first season debuts on Netflix Friday.

