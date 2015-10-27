Watch Diane Lane Reveal the Secret to Red Carpet Confidence

Alexis Bennett
Oct 27, 2015 @ 8:00 am

Diane Lane has captured our hearts with her poised style and graceful spirit for several years now. So, who better to listen to when it comes to standing confidently on the red carpet? While on set during her photo shoot for the November issue of InStyle the 50-year-old stunner revealed her secret for radiating in front of the cameras.

Lane begins by reminiscing about one her favorite red carpet moments. It was 2006 at the Venice Film Festival. Lane explains, "I had just bobbed my hair, and I was going without a bra, and I felt fabulous."

She went on to add, "I think that confidence comes from, almost in a way, not caring. Almost in a way of being, 'This is me take it or leave.' Liking yourself, and enjoying yourself, and being as close to laughter as possible in the heart is what makes for a confident look. Press play at the top to hear more from Lane's red carpet files and pick up a November issue of InStyle available on newsstands and for digital download.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] My best Red Carpet look was at the Venice Film Festival. I don't remember what year but it was with Ben Affleck and it was for Hollywoodland. And I'd just bobbed my hair and I was going without a bra and I felt fabulous. I remember a red carpet overseas, and I don't know, I think I was just lacking in confidence or something, and I was staring down the barrel of all these telephoto lenses, almost as if I It was begging to be released from duty. Like, get me out of here. [LAUGH] And when you feel that way you look that way. So, that happened. I remember a quote of Audrey Hepburn's saying, the happiest girls are the prettiest girls. And I think that confidence comes from Almost, in a way, not caring. Almost, in way, of being like this is me, take it or leave it. And liking yourself and enjoying yourself and being as close to laughter as possible in the heart. I think that it was makes for a confident look. I think great style is subjective and also [MUSIC] Somehow very connected up to the era. So, a lot of things that were very stylish or of course [UNKNOWN] and then you pull them out of your closest and offer them to your children, [LAUGH]. Because they come back around again. So, I don't know what, I think it's about personal style and if you feel good in it, then take a chance and have fun. Red carpets to me as far as being a viewer, I so identify with the perform. On the red carpet, it's almost uncomfortable because I just, I know their feet hurt. I know that's it's gonna be a long night. Breathing is at a minimum often times. So I just have great compassion when I look at beauties on the red carpet because I know what goes into it. And, Making it look effortless is the trick. And then other times you just know that it takes a lot of work to pull it off. And my hat's off to gals who enjoy it, look like they're enjoying it. And I think that's all the difference is when you can enjoy yourself doing it. And liking how you look helps a lot. and having dressed compliment youth rather than feeling like your coat hangar showing off to latest fashion because not all of us are models. And you want to be expressing [MUSIC] Something about your personal self on that day. [BLANK_AUDIO]

