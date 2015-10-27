Watch Diane Lane Reveal the Secret to Red Carpet Confidence

Diane Lane has captured our hearts with her poised style and graceful spirit for several years now. So, who better to listen to when it comes to standing confidently on the red carpet? While on set during her photo shoot for the November issue of InStyle the 50-year-old stunner revealed her secret for radiating in front of the cameras.

Lane begins by reminiscing about one her favorite red carpet moments. It was 2006 at the Venice Film Festival. Lane explains, "I had just bobbed my hair, and I was going without a bra, and I felt fabulous."

She went on to add, "I think that confidence comes from, almost in a way, not caring. Almost in a way of being, 'This is me take it or leave.' Liking yourself, and enjoying yourself, and being as close to laughter as possible in the heart is what makes for a confident look. Press play at the top to hear more from Lane's red carpet files and pick up a November issue of InStyle available on newsstands and for digital download.