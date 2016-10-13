Diane Kruger's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

With a vast knowledge of fashion history, Diane Kruger preps for red carpet appearances with specific references and mood boards in mind. And it pays off, which is why the star finds herself at number four on our 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood list. She can make looking nearly nude in a sheer Reem Acra gown impossibly elegant during an Oscars after-party. One of our favorite looks from the year? When she wore her heart on her sleeve—and everywhere else—at the Deauville American Film Festival in a whimsical black tulle Elie Saab gown embroidered with red sequined hearts.
Take a look at her top five red carpet moments of 2016 above, and see the rest of InStyle's 2016 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] A true fashion fan, Diane Kruger certainly does her homework. She preps for events by gathering specific references and putting together new boards. Let's take a peek at her top 5 looks. Kruger looked absolutely statuesque at the Lola German Film Awards in a cape Naeem Khan gown. The bold red and racy cutouts let just the right amount of sex appeal. All eyes were on Kruger at an Oscars after party where she dared to wear a mostly sheer [UNKNOWN] gown with exquisite beading. Not many other stars can make nearly naked look so elegant. Here Kruger literally wore her heart on her sleeve and everywhere else in a crystal embellished chiffon gown from Elie Saab at the 42nd annual Deauville American Film Festival. We love how she added a single earring to complete the pretty, yet edgy ensemble. Kruger scored style points at the Infiltrator premiere in this delicate, sheer dress from her friend, Jason Wu. The side cut out and asymmetrical seam add interest to this otherwise classic silhouette. In Kruger's hands, the playful embellishments including feathers, crystals, and beads on this light blue Prada dress looks flat out sophisticated as seen at the Amfar Gala. [MUSIC]