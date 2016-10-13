Diane Kruger's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

With a vast knowledge of fashion history, Diane Kruger preps for red carpet appearances with specific references and mood boards in mind. And it pays off, which is why the star finds herself at number four on our 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood list. She can make looking nearly nude in a sheer Reem Acra gown impossibly elegant during an Oscars after-party. One of our favorite looks from the year? When she wore her heart on her sleeve—and everywhere else—at the Deauville American Film Festival in a whimsical black tulle Elie Saab gown embroidered with red sequined hearts.

Take a look at her top five red carpet moments of 2016 above, and see the rest of InStyle's 2016 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood.