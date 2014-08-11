Your Look Cover Star Diane Kruger Reveals Why She'll Never Wear a Ball Gown Again

Actress Diane Kruger, who covers InStyle’s Your Look special issue, on newsstands now, has definitely had some memorable red carpet moments. During her cover shoot, Kruger dished on four of her favorite looks from over the years, including a sheer Valentino Haute Couture number from the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar party that was almost too racy. "I was a little worried all night that I was going to expose my breasts to someone who should not see them!" Kruger says in the video.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Kruger reveals she "had an entire room full of fabulous dresses" to choose from, but went with a dazzling feather-and-lace number by Prabal Gurung. "I especially like my hair here. It's like all pinned back and really fresh," Kruger says. "I felt very pretty that night."

The actress wore another stunning look to Cannes that year, and while her famous structured Dior Haute Couture creation started out beautifully, it ended up a disaster due to inclement weather. "This dress made me realize I shall never wear a ball gown again because it was the worst night of my life," she says. "It was pouring rain, the red carpet was soaked, and literally two minutes after this picture was taken the dress was black and soaked. It looked horrendous. I couldn't wait to get it off, it was awful. But it looked, in this picture, great."

A more minor mishap occurred at InStyle’s Summer Soiree in 2011, where she wore a blazer-and-shorts combo by Jason Wu. While she loved the look, she did her own hair and makeup, which she admits she did not love. "I'm not so fond of my hair here," Kruger says. "But what you see is what you get."

Watch Diane Kruger's behind-the-scenes video above to see all the outfits she's talking about

