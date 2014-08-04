Your Look Cover Star Diane Kruger on the Fashion Risk That Didn't Pay Off

Sartorial star Diane Kruger takes center stage in InStyle’s Your Look special issue, on newsstands now, gracing the cover in a Stella McCartney dress, H. Stern earrings, and a Tiffany & Co. bracelet. The former model and now-star of TV's The Bridge is known for her ability to pull off any look, and she does just that in her Bonnie-and-Clyde-meet-1970s-Lauren-Hutton-themed feature. The German beauty dons a series of undeniably glamorous and ladylike ensembles in the spread, clothed in designs by Emilio Pucci, Ralph Lauren Collection, Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Chanel, Christopher Kane, and Dries Van Noten.

We're taking you behind the scenes of her cover shoot in the video above, where Kruger reveals her favorite Chanel piece, divulges her worst fashion moment, spills on her off-duty style, go-to date-night look, and more.

While she recalls her first Chanel piece was a purse she purchased on her own, the one she treasures most came from the brand's creative director himself, Karl Lagerfeld—a black crocodile bag. "He gave it to me for Christmas," Kruger says. "Its one of those pieces that is just stunning. It's so beautiful that I only wear it, like, once a year because I don't want to ruin it."

Kruger says her off-duty style ranges from "really cute" to "really bad," and professes a love of getting dressed up for date night. Her go-to look? "An Isabel Marant dress with a cute Chanel bag." Regularly hitting the streets and the red carpet in bold and edgy looks, the actress—who doesn't have a stylist—creates endless winning outfits with ease.

However, she admits that fashion risks don't always pay off. "At my first Golden Globes, I don't know why, but I wore a dress, a Marchesa dress," Kruger says. "I love Marchesa, I love the girls, and I don't know why we talked ourselves into this dress. It was gold and my belly was exposed, but I decided to do retro hair—I had a short bob then. It was not a good look, and I think that will be remembered."

Watch Diane Kruger’s behind-the-scenes video above to see the dress she's talking about, and check out her full feature in InStyle’s Your Look special issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

