Your Look Cover Girl Diane Kruger On Her Fix For a Bad Hair Day

Actress Diane Kruger, who gorgeously graces the front of InStyle’s Your Look special issue, on newsstands now, has some great advice when it comes to quick beauty fixes. During her cover shoot, the star revealed her foolproof hair and makeup secrets—one of them being chic headwear. "I'm a big believer in hats," Kruger says in the video above. "I often have really bad hair days because my hair's not very good. I would just do it, you know, in a ballerina bun, low bun, wear a hat, and people think your super stylish."

Several of the actress's best beauty moments are featured in the clip, including a recent look from the season two premiere of her show The Bridge. Kruger always seems put together, but reveals that her on-the-go lifestyle often has her in a hurry. If you only have five minutes to apply your makeup, listen up for Kruger's very sound tips. "Pencil in your brows, I feel like that always frames the face," she advises. "Put on some concealer, mascara, and you know, cover up your pimples as quick as you can. Five minutes is tough! Ten would be better."

Watch Diane Kruger’s behind-the-scenes video to see her demonstrate how to create a ballerina bun, and check out her full feature in InStyle’s Your Look special issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Plus, see the star's best looks ever in our gallery.