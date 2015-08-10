Detoxify Your Skin with These 6 Easy Tips

The first thing the world sees when it sets its eyes on you is your skin. This resilient organ says a lot about the health and integrity of your body. I so often see people that are looking to manage acne, eczema, psoriasis or even the signs of aging, by isolating the skin on their face, using cleansers, potions and creams to help themselves look healthy and well.

But your skin is a reflection of your internal environment. Having healthy skin is an inside job. You can use liquid gold on your face, but if you’re toxic inside, nothing will make much of a difference.

In today’s video (above), I’ll discuss 6 easy practices to detoxify your skin. These habits will not only help your appearance but will also nourish and balance your body, allowing you to look and feel your best.

RELATED: How You Can Treat Psoriasis at Home (Plus Tips for Covering It Up with Makeup)