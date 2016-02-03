Derek Lam's Film Series for His Fragrances Is Seriously Worthy of an Oscar

Or at the very least, a Fragrance Foundation Award for the most emotionally-invested we've ever been in a perfume campaign. Considering the massive fans we already were of Derek Lam's 10 Crosby clothing line, we knew his fragrance range would be impressive, but we didn't expect him to go full Spielberg on us. The designer's 10 Crosby scents, which just launched for $95 per bottle on sephora.com, each draw inspiration from particular stories and moments that happened outside of the designer's window on the famed Soho street.

Lam teamed up with filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman to create a series of 10 shorts that correspond to the scents, all taking place on Crosby street, but each telling a different story. In one of our favorites (above), titled Rain Day as a nod to Lam's neroli and vetiver blend, two strangers meet in an off-duty cab during a downpour, and the results are as hilarious as they are touching. Hit play on the video to watch Rain Day, and head over to 10crosbyfilms.dereklam.com to see the rest of the series.