Demi Lovato's Abs Might Actually Make Us Hit The Gym Tomorrow

Demi Lovato typically shies away from plastering steamy ab shots all over her Instagram feed. But today, the singer couldn't help but show off what she's working with.

Wearing a teeny white crop top, black drawstring pants, and (of course!) a bit of bling, Lovato snapped a photo that put her enviably toned stomach on full display.

"I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach," she wrote. (Girl, same.) "But I've been working really hard."

Lovato went on to give a low-key Oscars acceptance speech about her rock-hard abs, which she earned with the help of two nutritionists and two trainers. Seriously, though: Check Demi out.

What can we say? It takes a village to look this hot. And this photo may be incentive to get us to 6 a.m. spin class tomorrow. (We said may.)