Demi Lovato's Abs Might Actually Make Us Hit The Gym Tomorrow

Jenny Berg
Aug 01, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Demi Lovato typically shies away from plastering steamy ab shots all over her Instagram feed. But today, the singer couldn't help but show off what she's working with.

Wearing a teeny white crop top, black drawstring pants, and (of course!) a bit of bling, Lovato snapped a photo that put her enviably toned stomach on full display. 

"I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach," she wrote. (Girl, same.) "But I've been working really hard."

Lovato went on to give a low-key Oscars acceptance speech about her rock-hard abs, which she earned with the help of two nutritionists and two trainers. Seriously, though: Check Demi out. 

RELATED: Paris Hilton and Jamie Foxx Party in Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" Video

What can we say? It takes a village to look this hot. And this photo may be incentive to get us to 6 a.m. spin class tomorrow. (We said may.) 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!