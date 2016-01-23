Demi Lovato Sings Her Heart Out at Hillary Clinton Rally in Iowa

It looks like Demi Lovato and Hillary Clinton have become fast friends.

Yesterday, the star joined the presidential hopeful at the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, IA, for a rally where she took to the stage to perform and also pledged her allegiance to the Democratic presidential candidate. "I don't think there's a woman more confident than Hillary Clinton," the singer—who looked gorgeous in a printed red dress—said prior to singing her hit "Confident" in front of the over 2,000 fans in attendance.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be here in support of her," Lovato said before she officially introduced Clinton at the event. "The person that is about to walk on this stage, not only am I voting for because of her beliefs, her strength, and the fact that she completely embodies the concept of women empowerment. Last, but not least, I am voting for her because I truly believe that there is nobody more qualified to run this country—our country—than our former Secretary of State."

And the love was reciprocated by Clinton, who said this of Lovato: "I want to thank her for how brave she is, how confident she is. Because she is using her voice, not only to sing and inspire us through that, she is using her voice to reach out to so many people who need a little of help themselves, who have some challenges. She is determined to help people find their way through and I appreciate that."

But Lovato isn't the first famous face to pledge her support for Clinton—Katy Perry and Lena Dunham are also outspoken supporters of the politician and have backed her at previous events on the campaign trail.