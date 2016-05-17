Watch Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas Form a Sidewalk Band, Dissect Their Love Lives on Carpool Karaoke

What happens when you get Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas in a car with James Corden? The Late Late Show's latest Carpool Karaoke session!

Not only are the singers embarking on a joint summer tour next month, but they're also celebrating their 10th year of being friends. Corden took the car ride as an opportunity to sing several of the duo's hits and to get details about Lovato and Jonas's friendship and dating histories.

The pair explained that while they never dated each other, Lovato did have a relationship with Nick's big brother Joe Jonas (Lovato, who is dating Wilmer Valderamma, explained, "I kind of go for older guys"), and Nick dated their fellow Disney Channel stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. "It was Miley, then Selena, then back with Miley," Lovato clarified. "It was Cyrus, Gomez, Cyrus, Gomez, and then I don't know what else happened."

"Thank you, Demi," Nick joked. "Thank you."

During the drive, the trio also performed renditions of Lovato's "Heart Attack" and "Stone Cold," Nick's "Chains" and "Jealous," and even "Cake by the Ocean," a tune by Joe Jonas's band DNCE. But then the group decided to take it to the streets for a real gig. "If this goes well, we'll go on tour together," Nick said.

They hopped out of the car, grabbed a guitar and plastic buckets to bang out Lovato's "Confident," much to the delight of a bus of tourists and pedestrians on the sidewalk. "We're JCD, which is not a sexually transmitted infection, it's a genuine band," Corden announced. They sounded pretty darn good as Jonas rocked out on the guitar, Corden kept the beat on the cans, and Lovato sang her heart out.

Find out if Corden will join Lovato and Jonas for the Future Now tour by watching their full Carpool Karaoke session above.