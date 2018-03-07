Watch Demi Lovato Demonstrate Her Go-To Seduction Move

InStyle’s April cover star Demi Lovato is a force to be reckoned with, in the studio and on the mat. So after she finished her cover shoot, we asked Lovato to show off some of her favorite jujitsu moves for every occasion, and she did not disappoint.

The singer employed Danielle Martin, the founder of self-defense and women’s empowerment program True Boundaries, to spar with her on the mat. “We are about to show you some of our favorite Brazilian jujitsu moves,” Lovato says in the video at top. “I love jujitsu because I’m able to translate things from the mat into my real life, and it’s very empowering.”

RELATED: Don’t Call Demi Lovato A “Bad Girl” — She’s Just Speaking Out

Carter Smith/Copious Management

She went on to demonstrate the moves she would carry out in different real-life situations, like if she wanted to show someone she loves them or was trying to impress someone. But our personal favorite is the jujitsu move she’d use to get her flirt on. “If I were trying to seduce somebody, I would do a double attack choke from the mount,” Lovato says playfully before demonstrating the choke.

Watch the video at top to see Lovato show off her impressive moves. And for more from the singer, pick up the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download March 16.