Debra Messing Knows She'll "Be Grace Forever" and Embraces It

Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will always be Will and Grace, but in an upcoming episode of her new show The Mysteries of Laura, they'll have an entirely new dynamic. Messing stopped by Late Night on Tuesday, where she told host Seth Meyers about her on-screen reunion with her Will & Grace co-star. "He plays my ex-fiancé, and his ex-wife is found murdered, and he's the prime suspect," she explained. Yep, a little different from Will and Grace, all right.

While Messing and McCormack now live on different coasts, the actress said that the show, and the people who appeared on it, will always be with her. As she put it, "I'm gonna be Grace forever, and I embrace that!" In fact, Messing takes great pride in her work on the groundbreaking sitcom, telling Meyers, "When the Vice President of the United States said that Will & Grace did more for gay rights than anything else in the world, besides the birth of my son, that was the proudest moment of my life."

