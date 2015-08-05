Deadpool - Trailer [HD] - 20th Century FOX

[NOISE] I love you Wade Wilson, we can fight this. You're right. The cancer is only in my liver, lungs, prostate and brain. All things I can live without. What if I told you we can make you better? You're a fighter. We can give you abilities most men only dream of. Make you a super hero. You just promise you'll do right by me. So I can do right by someone else. And please don't make the super suit green or animated. One thing that never survives this place. [NOISE] This sense of human. We'll see about that, Posh Spice. Oh, come on. You're gonna leave me all alone here with less angry Rosie O'Donnell? [NOISE] [MUSIC] [SCREAMS][SIRENS] [CAR WINDOW UNROLLING] [GUNS COCKING] WAIT! You may be wondering "Why the red suit?" Well that's so bad guys can't see me bleed. This guy's got the right idea. He wore the brown pants. Cue the music. What the. Breaks like old lady pants in here. Why such a douche this morning? Oh God, you are hard to look at. You look like a topographical map of Utah. Exactly. [MUSIC] Oh, I'm very turned on right now. [MUSIC] You are haunting. You look like an avocado had sex with an older avocado. Thank you. Greetings munchkins. Did you like that dose of green man goodness? Hankering for a little more action? Some big boy curse words maybe? Checkout www.deadpoolwebsite.com for my red band trailer. Make sure to ask your mommy and tell her to call me. She's got the number. [BLANK_AUDIO]

