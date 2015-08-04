Watch Ryan Reynolds's Teaser for the First Deadpool Trailer

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel Comics film Deadpool is here—well, sort of.

The clip starts out with the customary "In a world divided by fear" voiceover, which makes you think you're about to see footage from the new film; however, what you get is simply Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool simply riffing and teasing the upcoming full trailer. The anti-hero's brash sense of humor is on full display as he pokes fun at the movie studio that released X-Men: Wolverine in which the character first appeared (with his mouth sewn shut). The actor even makes fun of himself by saying the film stars "five time Academy Award viewer" Ryan Reynolds as a man on a "E-Harmony date with destiny." Then he lets us know to look forward to the full trailer. What a tease!

The first real trailer for the film will be released tonight during Conan on TBS. Watch the teaser (which has some NSFW language) by clicking on the image above.

