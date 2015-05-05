President Obama and David Letterman Reveal Their Retirement Plans!  

The POTUS and David Letterman are both counting down the days to retirement, and Barack Obama thinks they should spend some quality time together once they’ve left their respective desks.

“I was thinking you and me, we could play some dominoes together,” Obama told The Late Show host. “We can go to the local Starbucks and swap stories.” (We’d do anything to eavesdrop on that conversation!)

Letterman revealed that during a commercial break, the president said that after he leaves office he’s planning on taking a month off. “Are you kidding me? After eight years of this you’re only taking a month off?” Letterman marveled before joking, “I plan to teach law at Columbia.”

“I’d be interested in sitting in on that class,” Obama quipped.

The two icons then got down to business, swapping some serious respect. “I don’t know quite what to say by expression of gratitude here,” Letterman said. “It’s particularly meaningful to me because I think like most Americans we feel we know you … I can only wish you all the best in life.”

Obama countered with: “We’ve grown up with you … Knowing you’ve been there to give us a little bit of joy, a little bit of laughter, it has meant so much and you’re a part of all of us.” Watch the pair's endearing love fest here:

