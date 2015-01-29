David Beckham on His Post-Retirement Life: "I've Become a Taxi Driver Overnight with the Kids"

Retirement, like pretty much just about everything else in this world, looks awfully good on David Beckham. The former footballer (aka soccer player) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and chatted about his transition from world-famous athlete to a carpooling dad. As it turns out, it's a new title that Beckham loves. As he told host Jimmy Kimmel, "To be honest, it's great. I've been playing football for the last 22 years. Not always with the family, of course, so I traveled a lot. It's nice to actually be at home and spend some time with them."

"I've become a taxi driver overnight with the kids. I'm literally an Uber driver now," Beckham joked, though when you he shared his schedule, he's actually not all that far off from kidding around. "I take them from 7 in the morning to their schools. I have four drop-offs at four different schools. So, I get that done in an hour and 15 minutes. Then I pick my little girl up at 12, then the boys at 4. Then the boys train in a soccer academy every single night of the week, so I'm busy every night until 9:30, and then I'm at home." And he thought being a professional athelete was daunting.

Of course, just like every other parent who takes their kids to and from school, Beckham also has to deal with his kids being embarrassed by him. And then, natch, embarrassing them right back. The handsome star shared an anecdote about how his 12-year-old son Romeo tries to avoid getting kisses from him, to which he will "pick him up and give him a bear hug and kiss him in front of his friends." Even more hilarious, his oldest son Brooklyn requests being dropped off around the corner, which once prompted Beckham to roll down the window and call out, "Brooklyn, I love you!" Who knew David Beckham was such a delightfully corny, albeit doting, dad?

"Victoria did have to remind them that, actually, you've got quite a cool dad, but it didn't seem to make any difference," Beckham concluded. Don't worry David, this all makes you way cooler in our book.

Watch David Beckham's full chat with Jimmy Kimmel about retirement and his kids in the video below:

